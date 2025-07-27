Watson Leads Cats in Sunday Series Finale

July 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-16, 39-56) and the Hartford Yard Goats (14-12, 50-45) round out their six-game series with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon. Sunday is the final matchup between the Cats and Goats this year, with Hartford leading the season series 12 games to 11.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats defeated the Yard Goats 6-0 and notched their 11th shutout win of the season and first since June 15 in Reading. New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage, Alex Amalfi and Conor Larkin combined to one-hit Hartford and even take a series lead, three games to two.

Offensively, New Hampshire was powered by a pair of lead-off homers from Devonte Brown and Jackson Hornung. In eight games since the MLB All-Star break, Hornung is second amongst all Double-A hitters with 23 total bases and two home runs. Cade Doughty collected an RBI single and has hit safely in nine consecutive games. Doughty's .414 batting average is fifth in Double-A since the All-Star break.

Making his sixth Double-A start, Yesavage tossed four perfect innings with five strikeouts. Amalfi surrendered one hit and fanned four batters in three innings of relief. Larkin handled the final two frames with three punchouts to secure his fourth save of the year.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Ryan Watson (4-7, 4.48 ERA) takes the hill for his 16th start this season. Watson's last time out was on July 20 when he tossed 3-2/3 innings of relief and allowed three runs on five hits in New Hampshire's 12-9 loss to Binghamton. His relief outing against the Rumble Ponies was his first relief appearance since his Double-A debut on April 6, when he tossed four scoreless, one-hit innings in New Hampshire's 1-0 win over Binghamton. Watson's last start was on July 9 in Somerset as the righty surrendered seven runs, three earned, on six hits in a four-inning effort at TD Bank Ballpark.

Hartford right-hander Jack Mahoney (3-4, 5.19 ERA) will make his first start of the week for the Yard Goats. Mahoney dealt five scoreless innings and allowed one hit with no walks and three strikeouts in Hartford's 3-2 win over Somerset on July 20. In his last four starts, Mahoney has allowed two earned runs across 21 innings with 16 strikeouts to five walks. He started the stretch with five scoreless innings against New Hampshire on June 27. Mahoney is in his second full season of professional baseball after being selected by Colorado in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Sunday will be Mahoney's fourth start against the Fisher Cats.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 27, 2018- The Fisher Cats beat the Yard Goats 3-1 at Dunkin Park behind Jordan Romano. Romano allowed just one unearned run in five innings to improve to 10-4. Bo Bichette homered in the first, Conor Panas went deep in the third, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the sixth in what would be his final game played for the Fisher Cats. After the Hall of Fame induction of his Dad, he went to Triple-A Buffalo. Guerrero finished up with 61 games in New Hampshire, hitting .402 with 14 homers and 60 RBIs.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats hit the road to take on the Chesapeake Baysox in a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium.







