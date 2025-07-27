Ponies Score Season-High 17 Runs, Benge 2 HR, 4 Hits in Dominant Sunday Night Win in Reading

July 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (19-8, 64-30) scored a season-high 17 runs as they defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 17-3 on Sunday night in the series finale at FirstEnergy Stadium. Carson Benge had his first multi-homer game of his career, finishing 4-for-6 with four runs scored, three RBIs, and a walk, reaching base five times. Binghamton has now won five consecutive games and is a season-high 34 games over .500.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board immediately against the Fightin Phils (11-16, 36-58), as Benge and Ryan Clifford hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning to put the Ponies up 2-0. It was the second time the two have hit back-to-back homers this week. It was Clifford's 21st home run and 67th RBI, both of which now lead all of Double-A. Kevin Parada hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to put Binghamton ahead 3-0 and finished with two RBIs.

In the second, Benge blasted a home run to center field for his second home run in as many innings. It was his fifth home run with Binghamton in 21 games. Benge added an RBI single in the third, walk in the fourth, and single in the sixth to cap off his second four-hit game of his career. Benge also extended his hitting streak to eight games, with five of them being multi-hit contests.

The Rumble Ponies would score two runs in the second inning, four runs in the third, and five runs in the sixth, while adding a run in each of the last three frames. Binghamton matched their season-high with 19 hits and tied a franchise record with 13 walks.

Clifford finished 3-for-4 with a career-high five runs scored, reaching base six times. D'Andre Smith was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including an RBI double in the third that put Binghamton ahead 9-0. He added a two-run double in the sixth that made it 12-3 and reached base six times in the game. Smith has now hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games.

Jett Williams had two hits and a run scored and reached base four times. Chris Suero had a multi-hit game with a run scored and two RBIs, a bases loaded walk in the second and an RBI single in the fifth. JT Schwartz had a multi-hit night, with a run scored and an RBI double that made it 16-3 in the eighth. Jacob Reimer and William Lugo each scored two runs and reached base a combined five times. Wyatt Young added an RBI double coming in for Reimer and hit an RBI groundout in the ninth that plated Binghamton's 17th run.

The Rumble Ponies finished their nine-game road trip 7-2 coming out of the All-Star break. They return home to open a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals AA Affiliate) on Tuesday night with first pitch at 6:07 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 5:50 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES: Benge is now slashing .350/.458/.588 with a 1.046 OPS in 21 games with Binghamton...Benge has hit safely in 15 of 17 games this month...Clifford hit .500 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over six games this series...Binghamton has now hit back-to-back home runs three times this season, with Clifford being a part of all three. The 13 walks drawn is the most in a game for the franchise since July 24, 2017, at Akron...It is the second time this month Binghamton has scored at least 16 runs and had 19 hits in a game (7/8/25 vs. Altoona)...the Rumble Ponies outscored the Fightins 54 -22 in the series.







Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.