Fisher Cats, Yard Goats Season Finale Rained Away

July 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-16, 39-56) and Hartford Yard Goats (14-12, 50-45) had their season finale canceled on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium, due to unplayable field conditions. With this being scheduled as the final matchup, Hartford claims the season's series, 12 games to 11.

Tickets to Sunday's game may be exchanged for any remaining Fisher Cats home game in 2025 at equal or lesser value.

For the Fisher Cats, next lies a six-game series in Maryland against the Chesapeake Baysox, which begins on Tuesday, July 29. Three of New Hampshire's next four series are on the road, beginning next Tuesday. New Hampshire returns to the Granite State on Tuesday, August 5 for a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils before a back-to-back road trip to Binghamton and Akron.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







