July 27, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

ROSARIO CRANKS TWO HOMERS IN 5-1 WIN OVER FLYING SQUIRRELS The Portland Sea Dogs (12-14, 46-47) bested the Richmond Flying Squirrels (14-12, 35-58) 5-1 on Saturday evening at The Diamond. Trailing Richmond 1-0 entering the top of the fourth, Portland's offense came to life. Allan Castro led off the inning with a single and later scored on a two-run home run by Ronald Rosario (5) to give the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. Portland added to their lead in the top of the seventh with a solo home run from Rosario (6) to increase the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1. The Sea Dogs tacked on one more run in the top of the ninth. James Tibbs III started the frame with a walk and then moved to third by Castro reaching via an error. In the ensuing at-bat Zach Ehrhard hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Tibbs III to score, extending Portland's lead to 4-1. After Ehrhard was caught stealing, Rosario drew a walk. The next batter Max Ferguson peppered an RBI single that scored Castro and gave the Sea Dogs a 5-1 advantage.

ROSARIO'S BIG NIGHT Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario went 2-4 launching two homers with three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday night's win over the Flying Squirrels. It was his 12th multi-hit performance and now has six home runs along with 37 RBI on the season. Rosario is now the third Sea Dog on the active roster to register a multi-homer game, Zach Ehrhard (June 1 vs Altoona) and Caden Rose (May 29 vs Altoona). The Sea Dogs have now launched 71 home runs this season.

FERGIE FERG Sea Dogs utility man Max Ferguson notched his 10th multi-hit game going 2-4 with an RBI in last night's win. Ferguson has also been a threat on the basepaths with 24 stolen bases and a stolen base percentage of .889 (24-for-27). Ferguson has played in a total of 79 games this season, the second-most on the Sea Dogs (Liendo, 82).

PAY THE TOLLE Sea Dogs LHP Payton Tolle received his first win at the Double-A level in his fourth start last night. Tolle struck out four batters over 5.0 innings of work while surrendering an earned run. Since his promotion from High-A Greenville prior to the road trip versus Binghamton, Tolle has posted 31 strikeouts along with 1.96 ERA with Portland. He is currently listed as the third overall prospect in the Red Sox farm system by MLB pipeline.

ACE IN THE HOLE LHP Connelly Early has been stellar this season for the Sea Dogs. Early currently holds the third-most strikeouts in the Eastern League and is tied for ninth in all of Double-A with 96 strikeouts on the season. In his last six starts, he has posted at least four strikeouts a game.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 27, 2013 - Portland beat Harrisburg 5-2 in the annual Future's at Fenway in front of a crowd of 12,801. Keith Couch earned his 8th win of the season, working seven frames on two hits and two runs. Travis Shaw went 3-for-4 with a solo-homer into the visitor's bullpen..

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early makes his 13th start (16th appearance) of the season, sporting a 7-2 record with a 2.51 ERA. His last start came on July 20 against Reading, throwing 5.2 innings of one-run ball (earned) while giving up three hits and striking out six.







