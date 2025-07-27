Erie Splits Series with Shutout Win

July 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (13-13, 58-37 overall) shut out Somerset (16-11, 51-45) 7-0 on Sunday.

Erie kicked off the scoring in the fourth inning when Max Anderson drove a two-run homer against Somerset starter Ben Shields (L, 1-2), making it 2-0.

In the fifth, Erie loaded the bases against Shields. Max Clark had a sacrifice fly to score Justice Bigbie and make it 3-0.

Kevin McGonigle drove a double in the sixth against Luis Pacheco. With two out, he scored on Pacheco's balk to make it 4-0.

In the seventh, Carlos Mendoza singled against Michael Arias and Clark followed with a walk. Thayron Liranzo ripped an RBI double to score Mendoza and make it 5-0. McGonigle followed with his second double, scoring Clark and Liranzo to make it 7-0.

Erie got 4.2 scoreless innings from Carlos Peña, who scattered three hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out six.

Andrew Magno (W, 4-1) struck out all four batters he faced. Duque Hebbert, Tyler Mattison, and Micah Ashman also threw scoreless outings in Erie's 15th shutout victory of the year.

Erie heads to Akron to kick off a six-game series at Canal Park. The series begins at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.