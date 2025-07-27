Ducks Drop Finale and Series in Harrisburg, 7-0

July 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators right-hander Riley Cornelio pitched five scoreless innings, combining with relievers on a three-hit shutout of the Akron RubberDucks in a 7-0 win that earned a series victory in the finale of a six-game set at FNB Field Sunday afternoon. Akron lost six of nine on its two-series road trip to Altoona and Harrisburg.

Turning Point

Akron right-hander Tommy Mace allowed a second-inning leadoff walk to first baseman Branden Boissiere and three straight singles by designated hitter Paul Witt, catcher Matt Suggs and second baseman Viandel Pena in the bottom of the second inning. A two-out, bases-loaded walk to shortstop Kevin Made brought home another run to make it 2-0.

Mound Presence

Mace escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning with a ground-ball double play. After the two runs in the first inning, he worked around another hit and lasted four innings, with two earned runs coming on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Left-hander Steven Pérez worked around two hits with two strikeouts in a scoreless sixth inning. Right-hander Matt Jachec worked a perfect sixth inning. Right-hander Ross Carver hit a batter and allowed a two-run homer to right fielder Carlos De La Cruz to make it 4-0 in the seventh. Right-hander Zach Jacobs yielded a pair of doubles and a two-run homer by left fielder Phillip Glasser in the eighth to make it 7-0.

Duck Tales

Akron had runners at first and third in the first inning against Cornelio, who got center fielder Guy Lipscomb to fly out to end the inning. Akron had one hit and one walk over the next five innings. In the seventh, right-hander Jack Sinclair walked two batters to put the tying runs on base, before second baseman Alex Mooney popped out to end the threat. Akron drew five walks while striking out only once but was shut out for the 10th time this season.

Notebook

Shortstop Angel Genao went hitless, ending his six-game hitting streak. Mooney's four-game hitting streak also ended...Akron and Harrisburg are tied, 6-6, in the season series, with one more series in Harrisburg Sept. 9-14...Akron has lost three straight series and 14 of its last 18 games...Game Time: 2:22...Attendance: 3,187.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks begin a two-week homestand, opening a series against Erie at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at Canal Park. Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez (1-0, 1.80 ERA) is scheduled to face the SeaWolves. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







