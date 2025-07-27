Squirrels, Sea Dogs Canceled for Rain Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. - Sunday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Portland Sea Dogs has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up.

Fans who had tickets for Sunday's game can redeem them for a future 2025 Flying Squirrels regular-season home game based on availability by visiting the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond or calling 804-359-FUNN (3866).

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before opening a 12-game road trip on Tuesday at Somerset. They return to The Diamond on Tuesday, August 12 to begin a six-game series against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. There are 18 games remaining at The Diamond this season.

