Bowen's Blast Leads Sunday Afternoon Win

July 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Jase Bowen banged a three-run homer in the bottom of the second and Altoona's pitching staff held the Baysox to just seven hits in a 6-1 win for the Curve over the Chesapeake Baysox on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona put two men aboard in the second inning with a walk and a catcher's interference before Bowen slammed the first pitch he saw from starter Levi Wells over the wall in left-center to take a 3-0 lead for the Curve.

Po-Yu Chen started for the Curve and tossed three scoreless innings, scattering four baserunners and earning three strikeouts. Jaden Woods followed him with a scoreless inning of his own to hold the lead before rain arrived during the bottom of the fourth and delayed the game for 46 minutes.

After the delay, Altoona rallied for three runs in the fifth inning to put the win away. Nick Cimillo started the fifth inning rally with a double and after Esmerlyn Valdez drew a walk, Sammy Siani reached on a sacrifice bunt when pitcher Trace Bright committed a throwing error that allowed Cimillo to cross home. Brenden Dixon followed with a sacrifice fly and Aaron McKeithan added an RBI single to take a 6-0 lead.

Blake Townsend earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one baserunner with two strikeouts. Ryan Harbin tossed two innings of relief and struck out four before Wilkin Ramos finished off the win on the mound. Curve pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts in the victory.

Chesapeake committed a season-high five errors in the game as the Curve took advantage of their opponent's sloppy play.

Altoona opens a six-game series at Portland on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani is slated to take the ball in the series opener with the Sea Dogs starter to be announced.

Altoona opens a six-game series at Portland on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani is slated to take the ball in the series opener with the Sea Dogs starter to be announced.







