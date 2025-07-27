Jasso Records Consecutive Three-Hit Game in Series Finale Loss to Erie Sunday

Dylan Jasso of the Somerset Patriots makes contact

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves in the finale of a six-game series at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa. on Sunday by a score of 7-0.

Somerset was shut out for the fifth time this season and the first since 5/28 vs. AKR. The Patriots split their first series at UPMC Park in Erie in franchise history, moving to a 0-3-1 all-time series record in Erie. Somerset wrapped up its season series against Erie with a 5-7 record. With the series tie, the Patriots have recorded an all-time series record of 1-5-3 against the SeaWolves. With the series split, Somerset's series record moves to 6-7-4 this season. The Patriots have a 2-2-1 series record in the second half. Somerset concluded its nine-game road trip with a 4-5 record. This nine-game road trip was the Patriots' second longest of the season (12 games: 4/29-5/11 @RIC & @AKR).

LHP Ben Shields (5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth start of the season with Somerset.

Shields made his first start since MLB Pipeline named him the Yankees' No. 29 prospect, his first appearance inside the Yankees Top 30 Prospect List.

3B Dylan Jasso (3-for-4, 3B) led the team with three hits, including tying the Eastern League lead with his sixth triple of the season, registering his second straight three-hit game.

In the series, Jasso went 12-for-27 (.444/.444/.519) with 3 R, 1 3B, 4 RBI and a .963 OPS. Jasso led the team with 12 H, a .444 OBP and a .963 OPS and tied the team lead with 4 RBI. At the conclusion of the game, Jasso was the only player in the EL with 10 or more hits this week. Jasso collected his sixth three-hit game and 25th multi-hit game, both leading all active Patriots. Jasso ranks tied for third in the EL in TB (153), fourth in H (92), tied for fourth in R (51), fifth in RBI (50), seventh in SLG (.458), eighth in HR (12), ninth in AVG (.275) and 10th in OPS (.800).

DH Omar Martinez (2-for-3, 2B, K) was second on the team in hits, ripping a single in the fourth inning and a double in the seventh inning.

Martinez recorded his fourth multi-hit game with Somerset and 17th multi-hit game of the season (13 with High-A Hudson Valley).

