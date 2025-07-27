Fightin Phils Drop Series Finale to Binghamton

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (11-16, 36-58) were dismantled by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (19-8, 64-30) 17-3 Sunday to finish out the six-game set. Reading allowed its most hits and runs in a game this season to drop its fifth straight game.

Binghamton's bats have been on fire all series and they didn't slow down to end the week. Reading starter Estibenzon Jimenez (L, 2-2) retired Jett Williams to start the game, but then allowed multiple solo shots over the right field fence.

Mets' No. 4 prospect Carson Benge hammered the 1-1 pitch way out to take a 1-0 lead. It was the second home run of the series for Benge and the sixth hit, clinching at least one hit in all five games he appeared in the series. It also extended his current hitting streak to eight games and his July mark to a hit in 14 of 16 games.

Just a few pitches later, New York's No. 7 prospect Ryan Clifford plucked a no-doubter way gone. The home run was Clifford's fourth of the series and eighth in July. Jimenez couldn't find a rhythm as he allowed the next three batters to reach and another run on a sacrifice fly. Jimenez recorded two outs in the second inning but up came Benge again.

The centerfielder blasted another home run, this one to right-center field. Jimenez worked three more batters with a single mixed in between to score a fifth run, prompting a call to the bullpen after just 1.2 innings.

Brandon Beckel entered for long relief behind Jimenez and worked out of the jam in the second. He then fell into trouble in the third by retiring just one of the first seven batters he faced. Binghamton added four more runs to build a 9-0 lead after just three frames.

Meanwhile, Rumble Ponies starter Jack Wenninger (W, TK-TK) allowed just one hit through his first three innings of work. Reading worked a few walks, but couldn't compete with the offensive firepower of Binghamton.

The Fightin Phils eventually got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run blast by Caleb Ricketts, his fifth of the season. The home run cut the deficit to seven and was the second of three straight hits to begin the frame. Reading had an opportunity to carve deeper into the lead with the bases loaded, but Carson DeMartini grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

It scored again in the fifth on a balk and the Rumble Ponies instantly matched the run with five more of their own. Binghamton tallied four hits mixed with a walk and an error in the sixth to bring its lead all the way up to 11.

The Rumble Ponies continued to add on throughout the night to take their fifth straight game of the series and finish the homestand for Reading and its worst loss of the year.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.







