Fightin Phils Shut out on Wednesday Night

July 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (11-12, 36-54) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (15-8, 60-30) 7-0 Wednesday, tying the series at 1-1. The Fightin Phils tallied just five hits and allowed three home runs to the Mets' top prospects.

As Reading starter Jean Cabrera (L, 4-5) delivered the second pitch of the night, Phillies' No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller started the game with a bang. Mets' No. 1 prospect Jett Williams lined a shot to left-center field, but Miller leaped into the air to rob him of a hit. Cabrera then recorded two more outs to complete a seven-pitch first inning.

Cabrera carved into the second inning despite allowing two base runners. He racked up two more strikeouts to keep the Rumble Ponies off the scoreboard. After a clean third inning, Cabrera's first hiccup occurred in the fourth inning. Ryan Clifford belted a solo shot over the pool in right field to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

Rumble Ponies starter Luis Moreno worked through the first three innings with ease, but the first three Reading batters reached in the fourth inning, prompting a call to the bullpen for Joshua Cornielly (W, 3-1). Hendry Mendez was thrown out at home after a baserunning mishap for the first out of the inning. With second and third and one out, Caleb Ricketts and Dylan Campbell each popped up to the infield to retire the side and remain trailing by one.

Reading's offense had no answer throughout the night and Binghamton added on the sixth courtesy of Nick Lorusso. The third baseman notched his third hit of the day, a double to centerfield, to score Clifford. D'Andre Smith added a single but Cabrera forced an inning-ending double play.

Despite trailing 2-0 as he exited, Cabrera flourished in his first start since the All-Star break. He struck out five batters in 6.0 innings. Andrew Walling entered in relief with two runners on and allowed both to score, breaking the game open to 4-0.

Binghamton added on in the ninth inning with back-to-back home runs from Carson Benge and then Clifford. Another run scored on a fielder's choice to balloon the lead to seven. The Fightin Phils offense didn't get much going all night despite Felix Reyes notching two hits. After three strong innings in the series opener Tuesday led to a comeback win, Reading has no rally in store Wednesday.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Wil Crowe will start for Reading, with RHP Jonah Tong set to start for Binghamton. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Thursday is fireworks and Recovery Awareness Night, thanks to Berks Counseling Center and SOS Berks. Friday night features fireworks, presented by Thompkins and Golf Tribute Night, featuring an appearance from Chris McDonald. On Saturday, there is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, thanks to International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429, as well as Harry Potter Tribute Night. The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, presented by Berks County Intermediate Unit. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

