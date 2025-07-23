Antunez Has 3 Hits, Gómez Wins Akron Debut in Harrisburg, 5-1

July 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks right-hander Yorman Gómez worked five innings to win his Double-A debut, while right fielder Wuilfredo Antunez doubled twice in his first three-hit game for Akron in a 5-1 victory over the Harrisburg Senators in the second game of a six-game series at FNB Field Wednesday night.

Turning Point

Akron's first-inning rally began with a two-out double by shortstop Angel Genao to right-center field - his 13th hit in eight games against Harrisburg. Left-hander Jake Bennett - also making his Double-A debut - walked first baseman Jorge Burgos, and center fielder Guy Lipscomb singled down the left-field line, scoring Genao, and when second baseman Kevin Made threw past first base trying to catch Lipscomb, Burgos scored on the error. Singles by Antunez and third baseman Alex Mooney brought home Lipscomb to make it 3-0.

Mound Presence

Taking a lead to the mound in his first Akron start, Gómez began by walking left fielder Phillip Glasser, who stole second base and scored on designated hitter Branden Boissiere's RBI single. That was the only time Gómez allowed a runner past second base. He worked around a walk in the second inning and a pair of walks in the third inning, before finishing five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and four walks with five strikeouts. He improved to 9-0 overall between High-A Lake County and Double-A Akron this season. Right-hander Ross Carver struck out three batters with one hit in two innings. Right-handers Tyler Thornton and Zach Jacobs each worked scoreless frames.

Duck Tales

Second baseman Travis Bazzana extended his 15-game Eastern League on-base streak with a second-inning, one-out single, and catcher Cooper Ingle hit an RBI double to left-center field - his team-high 25th double and 34th extra-base hit. In the third inning, Lipscomb had a leadoff bunt single, went to second base on Bennett's errant pickoff and scored on Antunez's RBI double to make it 5-1. Akron was shut out for the final six innings, while Harrisburg was scoreless for eight.

Notebook

Bazzana and Lipscomb extended five-game hitting streaks...Bazzana is 7-for-16 since rejoining Akron, while Antunez is 5-for-16 with three doubles and a home run since his promotion to Double-A...The RubberDucks have nine doubles in the first two games of the series...Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 5-3...Game Time: 2:40...Attendance: 3,254.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (3-3, 2.91 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Kyle Luckham (4-6, 4.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







