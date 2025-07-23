Baysox Win Fourth Game in Last Five on Wednesday Afternoon in Altoona

ALTOONA, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, beat the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Wednesday afternoon by a final score of 6-3 from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Ryan Long (W, 4-5) started the game for Chesapeake (10-13, 41-49) and went five shutout innings, allowing only one hit. He didn't allow a base runner until the fourth inning. Long has now gone at least five innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven appearances.

In the top of the third, Doug Hodo sparked a four-run inning with a two-run RBI single off Altoona (13-10, 43-48) starter Alessandro Ercolani (L, 1-7).

Later in the inning, Max Wagner hit a ground-rule double to left field, which scored Hodo. Wagner now has six RBIs in his last five games.

The Baysox added another run when Tavian Josenberger beat out an infield single.

In the fifth, Carter Young drove in Adam Retzbach with a bloop single to left field, his third RBI in two days.

Aaron McKeithan got Altoona back into the game in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run homer, making the score 5-2.

The Baysox picked up another in the seventh when Wagner scored on a balk.

Blake Money (S, 1) was the only other Baysox pitcher to appear and went four innings, allowing three runs and striking out four. He recorded the final out in the ninth to seal Chesapeake's fourth win in their last five games.

Chesapeake and Altoona continue the series tomorrow night. RHP Zach Fruit (0-1, 8.03) is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Johan Oviedo (ML Rehab) for Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

