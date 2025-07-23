Senators Fall Behind Early, Can't Recover in 5-1 Loss to Akron
July 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators couldn't overcome an early offensive burst from the Akron RubberDucks, falling 5-1 on Wednesday night at FNB Field.
Akron jumped on the board in the top of the 1st, plating three runs with two outs on RBI singles by Guy Lipscomb and Alex Mooney. The Ducks kept rolling in the 2nd and 3rd innings, adding two more runs-including an RBI double by Cooper Ingle-to stretch their lead to 5-1.
Harrisburg's lone run came in the bottom of the 1st when Phillip Glasser walked, stole second, and scored on a Branden Boissiere single. Glasser reached base two times in the game. The Senators managed just three hits in the game.
The Sens bullpen kept the game within reach with 5.2 scoreless innings from Thomas Schultz, Erick Mejia, Samuel Vasquez, and Luke Young, but the offense never found its rhythm.
Harrisburg will look to bounce back Thursday as the series against Akron continues.
