Senators Rally Late to Take Down RubberDucks, 5-2

July 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators broke through late on Friday night at FNB Field, scoring four runs over the final two innings to top the Akron RubberDucks, 5-2.

Kevin Made opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, his third of the season. After Akron tied it in the second and took a brief lead in the fifth, the Senators responded with a three-run seventh. Max Romero, Jr had a bases loaded single that drove in one, but two more scored and he ended up at third on an error in right field. Branden Boissiere had an RBI single in the eighth inning to provide the final winning margin for the Senators.

Made added a stolen base and scored twice, while Boissiere and Delino DeShields, Jr. each tallied two hits. On the mound, Dustin Saenz earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, and Junior Santos closed the door in the ninth for his seventh save.







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.