Romero Jr.'s Walk-Off Blast Lifts Senators to Comeback Win

July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Maxwell Romero Jr. sent the home crowd into a frenzy Tuesday night with a dramatic walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Harrisburg Senators to a 5-3 victory over the Akron RubberDucks at FNB Field.

Trailing 3-2 entering their final at-bat, the Senators showed patience. Branden Boissiere drew a leadoff walk, and Viandel Pena came in to pinch run. After a sacrifice bunt, a walk to Carlos De La Cruz, and a fly out by Kevin Made the stage was set. Romero Jr. didn't waste the opportunity, launching a line-drive homer over the right-field wall to complete the comeback.

After Akron took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Phillip Glasser doubled home a run in the third inning and later scored on Seaver King's sacrifice fly to briefly give Harrisburg a 2-1 lead. Akron tied it in the fifth on Travis Bazzana's RBI double, his third double, and then took a 3-2 lead in the 8th inning.

Daison Acosta worked a scoreless ninth for Harrisburg, setting the table for the heroics.







