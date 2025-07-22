Rumble Ponies Fall to Fightins in Tuesday Matinee in Baseballtown

July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies grabbed the early lead, but the Reading Fightin Phils scored six unanswered runs en route to a 6-3 win on Tuesday afternoon in the series opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.

After Reading starter Estibenzon Jiminez retired the first nine batters he faced, Jett Williams led off the fourth with a double and D'Andre Smith followed with a single to center. The next batter, Ryan Clifford, lined an RBI double to left field, scoring Williams and putting Binghamton up 1-0. Two batters later, with runners on second and third and one out, Kevin Parada singled through the left side to score Smith and extend the Rumble Ponies lead to 2-0.

In the fifth, William Lugo began the frame with an opposite-field single through the right side. Williams followed with his second double in as many innings, moving Lugo to third. Two batters later, Clifford again delivered with an RBI single to right scoring Williams to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Fightins pulled to within a run on an error and an RBI double from Paul McIntosh. In the seventh, Nick Dunn hit a leadoff homer to right to tie the game at three. Later in the frame, the Fightins would take a 4-3 lead on a sacrifice fly from Carson DeMartini.

Reading added on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth and Andrew Bechtold pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save of the season.

Joander Suarez allowed just three hits and one run over five and a third innings in the start for Binghamton, with no walks and five strikeouts in the no-decision. After allowing a two-out single in the second, Suarez retired 11 consecutive batters.

The Rumble Ponies continue the series against the Fightin Phils on Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:00 and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:45 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES: Williams finished with two doubles and two runs scored and now has 27 doubles on the year...Smith has hit safely in seven straight games, Williams extended his hitting streak to six games, and Parada has a hit in five consecutive contests.... Clifford now has 57 RBIs on the year, second-most in the Eastern League...Clifford finished with two hits and two RBIs, his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the year and team-leading 12th multi-RBI game of the season...Suarez has gone at least five innings and not allowed more than three runs in each of his last five starts...This is Suarez's fourth start in his last five in which he has pitched into the sixth inning, not allowed more than one run, and not surrendered more than three hits.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2025

