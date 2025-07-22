Avina Homers and Rodriguez-Cruz Strikes Out Seven in Extra-Innings Loss to Erie Tuesday
July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves in game one of a six-game series at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa. on Tuesday by a score of 4-3.
Somerset fell to 4-3 in extra-innings games this season and lost its second straight extra-innings game (7/19 @HFD). The Patriots drop to 6-15 all-time at UPMC Park in Erie, where they have been outscored 73-115 (-42 run differential).
RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K) made his second Double-A start and did not factor into the decision.
Rodriguez-Cruz became the second Patriots pitcher this year to log 7.0 innings pitched (C. Schlittler - 4/24 vs. HFD). Rodriguez-Cruz leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 96.2 IP and is the only Yankee minor league pitcher to throw 90 or more innings this season. Rodriguez-Cruz ranks second among Yankee minor leaguers in K (109) and AVG (.185), tied for second in GS (16), third in ERA (2.42) and WHIP (1.08) and tied for seventh in W (7).
RF Jace Avina (1-for-5, R, 2 RBI, HR, K) ripped his second Double-A home run, a two-run blast in the fourth inning.
In July, Avina is second among Yankee minor leaguers with 6 HR. Avina ranks fourth in H (16) and RBI (14), fifth in TB (35), tied for fifth in XBH (7), sixth in SLG (.660) and OPS (1.075), eighth in AVG (.302) and OBP (.415). On the season, Avina ranks third among Yankee minor leaguers in OBP (.405), fourth in OPS (.907), fifth in SLG (.502) and eighth in AVG (.284).
Jace Avina of the Somerset Patriots
