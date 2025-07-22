Sullivan Pitches Yard Goats to Win on his Birthday

Manchester, NH - Left-hander Sean Sullivan pitched into the seventh inning and earned his eighth win on his 23rd birthday as the Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-2 in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Sullivan struck out nine batters and retired 19 of 21 batters during a stretch from the first through seventh inning, helping the Yard Goats win their third consecutive game. The Yard Goats got Sullivan four runs in the first inning, including a double by Cole Carrigg and two-run homer by Braylen Wimmer. The Yard Goats try for the fourth straight win in a 12:05 PM day game on Wednesday.

The Yard Goats scored four runs in the first inning against New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez. Cole Carrigg started the rally with a leadoff double and scored the first run of the game on an infield grounder by Charlie Condon. Later in the inning, Bryant Betancourt singled home Jared Thomas and Braylen Wimmer smashed a two-run homer.

The Fisher Cats scored a run in the first inning against Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan. Jackson Hornung led off with a triple and scored on an infield single by Victor Arias to make it a 4-1 game.

However, Sullivan turned it up when Charles McAdoo stepped in and struck him out as well as the next batter Ryan McCarty, while sitting down the next nine Fisher Cats with six strikeouts. The Andover, Massachusetts native allowed a single and hit a batter in the fourth inning but then got a double play and retired the next nine batters faced.

Collin Baumgarter came in to get the final out of the seventh inning and worked a scoreless eighth. Welinton Herrera came in for the ninth and allowed a one out solo homer to Eddinson Paulino before ending the game and earning the save.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip with a day game on Wednesday (12:05 PM) in New Hampshire. RHP Blake Adams will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Grant Rogers will go for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home for their next homestand next Tuesday (July 29th) at 7:10 to host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils.







