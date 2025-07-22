McGonigle's Walk-Off Hit Completes Comeback

July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (11-10, 56-34 overall) came from behind to beat Somerset (13-9, 48-43) in 10 innings, 4-3.

In the fourth inning against Erie starter Carlos Peña, Omar Martinez hit a two-out walk. After a walk to Brendan Jones, Tyler Hardman reached on Kevin McGonigle's error. The error scored Martinez to make it 1-0 Somerset.

Peña lasted four innings. He allowed only an unearned run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

In the fifth, Jace Avina slugged a two-run homer against Richard Guasch to make it 3-0.

After Max Clark's leadoff single in the first, Somerset starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz retired 14 consecutive SeaWolves hitters. With two out in the fifth, Jake Holton drew a walk. Roberto Campos and Jim Jarvis followed with consecutive singles. Jarvis' single scored Holton to make it 3-1.

Chris Meyers led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer, his eighth, to make it 3-2.

In the eighth, both Clark and McGonigle drew walks against Ryan Anderson. With two out, Josue Briceño singled to center to score Clark and tie the game at 3-3.

After Andrew Magno (W, 3-0) worked a quick, scoreless 10th inning for Erie, McGonigle played hero in the bottom half. With Clark as the free runner at third and one out, McGonigle drove a hit over the head of Brendan Jones in center for the game-winning hit against Indigo Diaz (L, 7-2).

Erie continues the series at UPMC Park against Somerset on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. with Austin Bergner facing Trystan Vrieling.

