Dominguez Opens Six-Game Series with Hartford

July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-14, 36-54) greet the Hartford Yard Goats () for a six-game series that kicks off with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night. After taking five of six games from New Hampshire to open the first half, Hartford leads the season series, 10 games to eight.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats took one of three games from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire dropped the series opener 3-1 before bouncing back with an 11-6 win on Saturday night. A seven-run bottom of the seventh inning put the Fisher Cats up 9-8 on Sunday, but New Hampshire would go on to lose the series finale, 12-9.

New Hampshire's seven-run rally was highlighted by Dasan Brown's double to the left field corner that brought in two runs and gave the Cats a 9-8 lead. Brown cashed in New Hampshire's first run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning en route to recording his first three-RBI game with the Fisher Cats.

Jackson Hornung polished off a 6-for-13 series with another two-hit game on Sunday afternoon. In his first three games as New Hampshire's lead-off hitter, Hornung posted three multi-hit games with four runs batted in, including a 433-foot three-run homer in Saturday's 11-6 win.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Michael Dominguez (0-1, 3.66 ERA) is set to make his sixth start for the Fisher Cats this season. Dominguez's last start was on May 16 when the righty surrendered two runs on five hits in four innings in New Hampshire's 3-2 loss in Reading. The righty has been a mainstay in New Hampshire's bullpen, with a 5.16 earned run average over 13 appearances out of the Fisher Cats' bullpen. In 2024, Dominguez made 22 appearances, all starts, and logged the second most innings pitched with 96-2/3, trailing starter Devereaux Harrison, who completed 131-2/3 innings of work over 26 starts. Dominguez joined New Hampshire on August 1, 2023, after Toronto selected him in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, out of Jefferson High School in Tampa, Florida.

Hartford left-hander Sean Sullivan (7-4, 2.93 ERA) will make his third start against the Fisher Cats and 12th start for the Yard Goats this season. Through two starts against New Hampshire this year, Sullivan owns a 4.50 earned run average, allowing five runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts over 10 innings of work. Hartford took a 14-5 win in Sullivan's first start against New Hampshire on May 31. New Hampshire's Devonte Brown took Sullivan deep with a two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning to make it a 12-3 game at the time. The Fisher Cats tagged Sullivan for two runs on a pair of Gabriel Martinez singles that gave New Hampshire a 2-1 win on June 25. The second rounder out of Wake Forest was drafted by Colorado in 2023 and climbed to Double-A in his first full season of professional baseball in August of 2024. Sullivan made one start against the Cats on August 24, 2024, when he tossed three innings and surrendered one earned run on three hits in the Goats' 4-3 win.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 22, 2021- The Fisher Cats trailed Reading 6-3 going to the bottom of the ninth but earned a 7-6 walk-off win. First, Otto Lopez walked with the bases loaded. Then, pinch hitter Vinny Capra ripped a two-run single to tie. Kevin Vicuna singled home the winning run.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats continue their six-game series with a 12:05 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday afternoon. New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (2-6, 3.38 ERA) gets the midweek start for the Fisher Cats, and Hartford righty Blake Adams (4-6, 5.98 ERA) takes the hill for the Yard Goats.







