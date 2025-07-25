Paulino Homers Twice to Power Cats to Friday Win

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-16, 38-56) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats (14-11, 50-44) at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night, 7-3. Fisher Cats second baseman Eddinson Paulino led the way offensively by blasting two homers and driving in five runs, and starter Juaron Watts-Brown tossed a career-high seven innings with one run on three hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Fisher Cats first baseman Jackson Hornung worked a walk to open the bottom of the first inning to set up Paulino's first two-run shot to right field to give New Hampshire a 2-0 lead. One inning later, Paulino crushed another two-run homer for his second of the game to extend New Hampshire's lead to 5-0.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Juaron Watts-Brown fires quality start with six punchouts in longest pro start

INF Eddinson Paulino belts two homers, collects five RBI, most individual RBIs in a game for a Fisher Cats batter this season

INF Cade Doughty extends hit streak to 10 games with two knocks

DH Je'Von Ward records second multi-hit game this week

New Hampshire's Watts-Brown (W, 2-2) completed six innings for the third time this season and the first since June 5 in New Hampshire's 2-0 win over Altoona. Reliever Chay Yeager took care of the final two frames with two earned runs on three hits and three strikeouts.

New Hampshire knocked Hartford starter McCade Brown (L, 3-2) out of the game after giving up two runs on three hits and two walks in the bottom of the first inning. Right-hander Victor Juarez replaced Brown in a 2-0 game and went on to allow three runs on three hits over three innings of relief. Lefty Carson Skipper then gave up two runs in 2-1/3 innings pitched before Evan Shawver pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning.

Hartford scratched a run across in the top of the third inning when third baseman Julio Carreras led off with a triple and scored on right fielder Juan Guerrero's single that made it a 5-1 game.

The Fisher Cats collected two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when right fielder Gabriel Martinez doubled and scored on Hornung's sacrifice fly. Paulino then cashed in center fielder Dasan Brown for his fifth run driven in of the game to make it 7-1.

Hartford battled back in the top of the ninth with two runs on designated hitter Jose Cordova's two-run double but New Hampshire held on, 7-3.

The series moves into the weekend with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday night. The Fisher Cats send righty Trey Yesavage (1-1, 6.35 ERA) to the hill for his sixth Double-A start, and Hartford's Jack Mahoney (3-4, 5.19 ERA) is set for his second start with the Yard Goats.

The Fisher Cats play as the Malmo Oat Milkers and host another postgame fireworks show after Saturday night's 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats round out the series with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday.

