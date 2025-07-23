Rogers' Strong Start, Early Offense Carries Wednesday Win

July 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-14, 37-54) took down the Hartford Yard Goats (13-10, 49-43). New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers tossed his seventh quality start and left fielder Je'Von Ward crushed his first career Double-A homer as the Fisher Cats tied the series, one game to one.

Five of Rogers' last six outings have been quality starts, and through four starts in July, the righty owns a 2.52 earned run average over 25 innings pitched. Offensively, the Fisher Cats were led by multi-hit games from Ward, shortstop Cade Doughty and right fielder Devonte Brown as the Fisher Cats finished 7-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Doughty extended his hit streak to seven games with three hits, his third three-hit game of the season.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Grant Rogers fires seventh quality start with New Hampshire

OF Je'Von Ward blasts first career Double-A home run, collects three RBI

INF Cade Doughty records three-hit game, drives in a pair of runs

New Hampshire eclipses nine-run mark for the third time in its last four games

Relievers Pat Gallagher, Johnathan Lavallee and Trey Yeager kept the Yard Goats silent across the last three frames. Gallagher tossed a scoreless top of the seventh inning before Lavalle allowed one hit and struck out two batters in the eighth. Yeager handled the top of the ninth inning with one walk and one strikeout to close the door on New Hampshire's 10-2 win.

Hartford starter Blake Adams (L, 4-7) struggled through 1-1/3 innings of work, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout. Lefty Mason Green took over in the bottom of the second inning and went on to surrender three earned runs on no hits and three walks in two innings of relief. Reliever Jose Torres allowed two runs on five hits in 2-2/3 innings of relief before left-hander Evan Shawver pitched two scoreless relief frames.

After Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, New Hampshire batted around the order in a four-run bottom of the first. The Fisher Cats loaded the bases with one out to set up Ward's double to right field that put New Hampshire in front, 2-1. Doughty beat out a bunt-single and advanced to second on a throwing error to extend New Hampshire's advantage. Leading 3-1, Brown cashed in Ward on a single to center field and made it a 4-1 game.

The Yard Goats scratched a run across in the top of the fourth inning on third baseman Braylen Wimmer's sacrifice fly to cut New Hampshire's lead to 4-2.

The Fisher Cats piled on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after starting the frame with three straight walks. New Hampshire brought in a run on a Hartford fielding error before Doughty and Brown each singled to make it 7-2. Third baseman Alex De Jesus worked a bases-loaded walk and the Fisher Cats led, 8-2.

New Hampshire added two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when Ward launched his first Double-A homer over the right field wall to make it 9-2. Catcher Alex Stone finalized the scoring on a single that brought in Doughty, extending the Fisher Cats' lead to 10-2.

The series continues with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. Fisher Cats left-hander Kendry Rojas (0-1, 2.51 ERA) will make his fourth start with New Hampshire against Hartford's Connor Staine (1-6, 4.91 ERA) in the third game of the series.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a specialty Fisher Cats pickleball paddle, presented by Coca-Cola, for Pickleball Night on Friday. The Fisher Cats play as the Malmo Oat Milkers and host another postgame fireworks show after Saturday night's 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats round out the series with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday.

