Bill Orband Jr., Tim Sinicki Named 2025 Binghamton Baseball Shrine Inductees

July 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Wednesday that community ambassador Bill Orband Jr. and Binghamton University Head Baseball Coach Tim Sinicki will be the 2025 inductees into the Binghamton Baseball Shrine. The Binghamton Baseball Shrine induction ceremony will take place the evening of Saturday, August 2 at Mirabito Stadium ahead of the Rumble Ponies game against the Harrisburg Senators.

Orband Jr. has been an ardent advocate and supporter of the franchise since its inception. He has enhanced the team's radio broadcasts for decades with his insightful commentary and unmatched knowledge of Binghamton baseball history, dating back to attending Binghamton Triplets games as a child. Orband Jr. was honored by the Rumble Ponies as the organization's fan of the year in 2023 for his tireless efforts and contributions. He has also served as one of the organization's preeminent boosters and as a reliable ambassador to local business leaders, highlighted by his unwavering support of the "William Orband Jr. Insurance Broadcast booth."

Orband Jr. has also generously donated to the Rumble Ponies many of the photos, memorabilia, and artifacts that were part of a remarkable collection that donned the walls of his downtown Binghamton office. They are now seen throughout the Rumble Ponies luxury suites at Mirabito Stadium for generations of fans to enjoy.

Sinicki just completed his 33rd season leading the Bearcats. He is the longest-tenured coach in Binghamton University history and owns the longest tenure at one school among any current NCAA Division I baseball coaches in the country. One of the most successful baseball coaches in Southern Tier history, Sinicki's 2025 squad just won the program's sixth America East title and reached their second NCAA Championship in the last four years. The program has also produced 10 MLB draft picks over the last 12 years, with catcher Zach Rogacki most recently having been selected in the ninth round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies, becoming the highest-drafted Binghamton position player in 35 years.

Under Sinicki's stewardship, the baseball program is now housed in the state-of-the-art Binghamton Baseball Complex, which opened in 2022.

Sinicki began his playing career as a freshman all-conference pitcher at Binghamton in 1985 following a standout career at Johnson City High. He was inducted into that school's Hall of Fame in 2010 and into the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Binghamton Baseball Shrine started in 1993 and has enshrined 81 members as well as three teams to date. This will be the 29th induction class in its history.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:30 p.m. to see the pregame induction ceremonies, which will be emceed by legendary broadcaster Roger Neel and longtime radio voice of the franchise, Tim Heiman.

