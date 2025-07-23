Sea Dogs Ground Flying Squirrels 6-5 in Third Straight Extra Innings Win

Richmond, Virginia - The Portland Sea Dogs (10-13, 44-46) bested the Richmond Flying Squirrels (13-10, 34-56) 6-5 in 10 innings for their third-straight extra-innings win on Wednesday evening at The Diamond. The Sea Dogs moved to 10-13 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

The game was tied 3-3 entering the top of the 10th when Portland's offense jumpstarted. With James Tibbs III starting the inning on second base and quickly moving up to third on a ground ball, Zach Ehrhard hit an RBI single that brought home Tibbs III to give the Sea Dogs a 4-3 advantage. Following Z.Ehrhard stealing second base, Drew Ehrhard notched an RBI single that scored Z.Ehrhard and increased Portland's lead to 5-3. In the ensuing at-bat, Brooks Brannon doubled which moved D. Ehrhard to third. A batter later, a wild pitch scored D.Ehrhard from third base which pushed the Sea Dogs lead to 6-3.

Richmond responded in the bottom of the 10th. Devin Mann started the inning on second base. Adrián Sugastey drew a walk. The next batter Justin Wishkoski grounded into a forceout that retired Mann at third, moved Sugastey to second, and allowed Wishkoski to reach base. With runners on first and second, Turner Hill cracked an RBI double to cut Portland's lead to 6-4. A wild pitch scored Wishkoski to trim the deficit to 6-5.

Portland started the scoring in the top of the second. Z.Ehrhard singled and then advanced to second via a throwing error. After Z.Ehrhard swiped third base, Marvin Alcantara worked a walk. The next batter Ahbram Liendo (4) crushed a two-run home run to give the Sea Dogs a 3-0 lead.

Richmond tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Sugatesy and Sabin Ceballos hit consecutive singles. Following a walk issued to Hill, a wild pitch allowed Sugatesy to score, trimming the deficit to 3-1. The next batter, Aeverson Arteaga lined a two-run single to knot the game at 3-3.

RHP Noah Song (3-1, 2.49 ERA) received the win, tossing 2.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while surrendering two hits, a walk and notching two strikeouts. RHP Evan Gates (2-2, 3.38 ERA) was charged with the loss, going 2.0 innings while giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits while tallying four strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday July 24. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. The Sea Dogs will hand the ball to LHP Dalton Rogers (2-3, 5.27 ERA). The Flying Squirrels will start LHP Nick Zwack (0-0, 0.00 ERA) on the bump.







