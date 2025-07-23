Jones Continues to Rake With Homer in Win over Erie Wednesday

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Erie SeaWolves in game two of a six-game series at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa. on Wednesday by a score of 3-1.

Somerset's starter struck out seven batters for the second straight game. The Patriots collected their 10th win in day games this season, improving to 10-15 in such games.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K) made his ninth start with Somerset and did not factor into the decision. Vrieling registered a season-high seven strikeouts, matching a career high for the third time.

In the month of July, Vrieling has tossed 13.2 IP over which he has allowed 10 H, 2 R, 0 BB and recording 16 K. Vrieling has posted a 1.32 ERA, a 0.73 WHIP and a .208 AVG in July.

RHP Cole Ayers (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) collected his first Double-A win in his 22nd appearance of the season.

RHP Danny Watson (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) retired all four batters he faced to earn his third save of the season. In the month of July, Watson has tossed 6.0 IP over which he has allowed 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB and recorded 7 K. Watson has posted a 1.50 ERA with two saves this month.

CF Brendan Jones (1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, HR, BB, 2 K) crushed a solo home run to lead-off the fifth inning.

In Jones' last 11 games, dating back to 7/8 vs NH, he is 10-for-37 (.270/.400/.622) with 8 R, 6 XBH (2 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR), 9 RBI, 8 BB and 5 SB. Jones ranks fourth among Yankee minor leaguers in BB (49), fifth in R (54) and seventh in RBI (48).

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, RBI) smoked an RBI single in the first inning en route to being the lone player with a multi-hit performance in the game.

Jasso recorded his 19th two-hit game and his 23rd multi-hit game of the season, both of which lead all active Patriots.

2B Roc Riggio (1-for-5, RBI, 2B, K) ripped an RBI double for Somerset's third-straight extra-base hit to start the fifth inning.

Since Riggio debuted with Somerset on 6/3 @BNG, Riggio is tied for the EL lead with 9 HR. Riggio is tied for second in XBH (18), third in SLG (.531), tied for third in RBI (25), fourth in TB (69), sixth in R (23) and OPS (.862).

C Tomas Frick (0-for-3, BB, K) made his Double-A debut playing all nine innings as the catcher.

