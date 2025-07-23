Squirrels Handed Another Extra-Innings Loss by Sea Dogs

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Portland Sea Dogs in extras for the second straight game, dropping Wednesday night's contest, 6-5, in 10 innings.

The Flying Squirrels (34-56-1, 13-10 second half) stranded 11 runners on base and went 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position. They are 5-for-32 with runners in scoring position in two one-run losses to the Sea Dogs (44-46, 10-13) this week.

In the top of the 10th inning, Zach Ehrhard and Drew Ehrhard hit back-to-back RBI singles against Evan Gates (Loss, 2-2) to move the Sea Dogs ahead. Later in the inning, Drew Ehrhard scored on a wild pitch from Chris Wright to extend the lead to 6-3.

With two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Turner Hill drove an RBI double and Justin Wishkoski scored on a wild pitch from Noah Song (Win, 3-1) to pull the Flying Squirrels within a run. Song struck out pinch-hitter Bo Davidson looking to end the game.

The Sea Dogs opened a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning. With two outs, Ahbram Liendo hit a three-run homer to left against Flying Squirrels starter Joe Whitman, the only runs allowed in his start.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Adrian Sugastey reached with a one-out single, Sabin Ceballos followed with a single and Hill worked a walk to load the bases with one out. On the first pitch of his Double-A career, Portland reliever Cooper Adams threw a wild pitch to score Sugastey. Aeverson Arteaga followed with a two-run single to even the score, 3-3.

Ceballos is now 6-for-6 with two walks in the series and has reached base in eight consecutive plate appearances.

The Richmond pitching staff combined to strike out 16 batters in the game, tying a season high. Will Bednar struck out five over 2.1 scoreless relief innings. Starter Joe Whitman and Gates both struck out four.

Wright pitched his first game for the Flying Squirrels since April 2023 after missing all of last season due to injury.

The series continues on Thursday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Nick Zwack will start for Richmond countered by Portland left-hander Dalton Rogers (2-3, 5.27). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Thursday is 1990s Night in the Flying Squirrels' Diamond Through the Decades series. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Chipper Jones bobblehead presented by Dominion Energy. The Flying Squirrels will wear special Retro Richmond Baseball jerseys. Grady Little, who managed the Richmond Braves from 1993-1995, will be on hand.

The Diamond gates open a 5:30 p.m.

