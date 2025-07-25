Arteaga Lifts Squirrels to Walk-off Win

RICHMOND, Va. - Aeverson Arteaga brought the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 3-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs with a ninth-inning, walk-off single on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (35-57-1, 14-11) snapped a three-game losing streak this week against the Sea Dogs (45-47, 11-14). Richmond moved back into a tie with Altoona for first place in the Southwest Division second-half standings.

Tied, 2-2, entering the bottom of the ninth, Scott Bandura reached on a fielding error by second baseman Karson Simas and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Carter Howell.

After Portland reliever Yovanny Cruz (Loss, 0-3) recorded a strikeout, pinch-hitter Justin Wishkoski was intentionally walked to put runners at first and second with two outs.

Arteaga hit the first pitch from Cruz into center field, scoring Bandura from second to win the game.

The Sea Dogs put a runner at third base in the top of the ninth inning, but Flying Squirrels reliever Tyler Myrick struck out James Tibbs III to keep the score tied heading to the bottom of the ninth.

In the bottom of the first inning, Victor Bericoto hit an RBI triple to score Diego Velasquez from third base and open a 1-0 lead. It was the 117th RBI of Bericoto's Flying Squirrels career, tying him with Hunter Cole for second-most in franchise history.

Brooks Brannon tied the score, 1-1, with an RBI double in the top of the fourth.

Turner Hill brought home Arteaga with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead. Portland evened the score, 2-2, in the seventh on a double-play groundout.

Jack Choate started for Richmond and allowed one run over 4.2 innings, striking out seven. Marquis Johnson threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Myrick recorded two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Richmond pitching held Portland to 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine baserunners.

The series continues on Saturday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (3-7, 3.48) will start for Richmond countered by Portland left-hander Payton Tolle (0-1, 2.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels will wear special jerseys that are being auctioned to benefit TAPS. The auction is open now at FlyingSquirrelsAuctions.com. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

