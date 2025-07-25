Sea Dogs Walked-off by Flying Squirrels, 3-2, on Friday Night

July 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Richmond, Virginia - The Portland Sea Dogs (11-14, 45-47) were walked off by the Richmond Flying Squirrels (14-11, 35-57) 3-2 on Friday evening at The Diamond. The loss snaps Portland's four game winning streak. The Sea Dogs moved to 11-14 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

The score was tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the ninth when Richmond's offense came to life. Scott Bandura reached on a fielding error and then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt to start the frame. Two batters later Averson Arteaga peppered a walkoff single to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 win.

Trailing the Flying Squirrels 2-1 entering the top of the seventh, the Sea Dogs tied the game. Karson Simas hit a leadoff single and then moved to third on a single by Marvin Alcantara coupled with a throwing error. After Caden Rose drew a walk to load the bases, a ground ball double-play brought in Simas which made the score 2-2.

Richmond started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Diego Velazquez drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a triple by Victor Bericoto to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

Portland retaliated in the top of the fourth when Zach Ehrhard cranked a leadoff triple and later scored on an RBI double by Brooks Brannon to tie the game at 1-1.

The Flying Squirrels took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Aeverson Arteaga doubled and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. A batter later Turner Hill hit a sacrifice fly that scored Arteaga to give Richmond a 2-1 advantage.

RHP Tyler Myrick (1-4, 3.76 ERA) received the win, tossing 1.1 innings of shutout ball while surrendering a walk and tallying two strikeouts. RHP Yovanny Cruz (0-3, 3.82 ERA) was charged with the loss, going 1.2 innings while giving up an unearned run on three hits while walking one and striking out one batter.

The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday July 26. First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM. The Sea Dogs will hand the ball to LHP Payton Tolle (0-1, 2.00 ERA). The Flying Squirrels will start LHP Seth Lonsway (3-7, 3.48 ERA) on the bump.

Portland Sea Dogs | www.seadogs.com







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.