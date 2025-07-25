Yard Goats Fall in New Hampshire

July 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats got an impressive start for Juaron Watts-Brown and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 7-3 in the fourth of a six-game series on Friday evening at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Fisher Cats righty went seven innings and allowed just one run while earning his second win of the season. Jose Cordova had a two-run double and Jared Thomas had his second straight multiple hit game. Eddinson Paulino hit a pair of two-run homers for the Fisher Cats. The two clubs have split the first four games.

The Fisher Cats scored two runs in the first inning as Eddinson Paulino cranked a two-run homer off Hartford starter McCade Brown, giving New Hampshire a 2-0 lead. Paulino hit another two-run homer in the second inning off reliever Victor Juarez to make it 4-0 New Hampshire.

The Yard Goats scored a run in the third inning off New Hampshire starter Juaron Watts-Brown. Julio Carreras led off the frame with a triple and scored on a single by Juan Guerrero to make it a 5-1 game. Watts-Brown got the last two batters of the inning and then only allowed one hit the rest of the way. The righty retired the last 11 batters he faced and finished with six strikeouts.

After the Fisher Cats scored two runs in the sixth inning to make it 7-1, the Yard Goats put together a rally in the ninth inning against the New Hampshire bullpen. Cole Carrigg and Jared Thomas had singles and Jose Cordova cracked a two-run double to make it 7-3.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip on Saturday night (6:35 PM) in New Hampshire. LHP Michael Prosecky will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Trey Yesagave will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home for their next homestand next Tuesday (July 29th) at 7:10 to host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils.







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.