July 25, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND WINS FOURTH STRAIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs (45-46, 11-13) won their fourth-straight game on Thursday night 5-3 over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (34-57, 13-11). The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. James Tibbs III worked a leadoff walk then moved to second when the shortstop committed a fielding error, allowing Allan Castro to reach first. Ronald Rosario then roped an RBI double to right field followed by a two-run double by Max Ferguson and Portland took the 3-1 lead. An RBI single by Ahbram Liendo extended Portland's lead. A two-run single by Justin Wishkoski in the bottom of the eighth inning would make it a one-run game with the Sea Dogs still leading, 4-3.Portland scored their final run in the top of the ninth inning with two outs. Tibbs III lined an opposite single to left field then scored on an RBI double by Allan Castro to give the Sea Dogs a two-run cushion.

MAKE IT A DOUBLE Three Sea Dogs posted a double in Thursday night's win against the Flying Squirrels. Max Ferguson's two-run double and Ronald Rosario's double paved the way for a four-run top of the sixth inning. Meanwhile Castro's RBI double came in the top of the ninth to give the Sea Dogs an extra insurance run.

LIENDO'S ON FIRE Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo extended his hitting streak to five straight games on Thursday night going 1-3 at the plate. During the stretch, the second-year Sea Dog is currently hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a home run, three runs scored, four RBI, and three stolen bases. The 21-year-old currently has the second-most hits on the Sea Dogs squad with 61 on the season (Romero is first with 66).

BECAUSE HE GETS ON BASE Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario is currently riding a seven game on-base streak (July 10-July 24) going 1-3 with a double and a run scored in Thursday night's game. In addition to the on-base streak, he boasts the second-highest RBI total on the season with 34 RBI (Romero is first with 39). The Venezuela native has registered three hits in his last five games.

BE BRAVE, BE BOLDEN Sea Dogs RHP Caleb Bolden received his first win of the 2025 season in last night's game against the Flying Squirrels. Bolden tossed 4.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three. In his last three appearances, he has tallied six strikeouts over 9.1 innings of work while surrendering three-earned runs on five hits.

HIGHWAY ROBBERY The Sea Dogs are currently tied with the Somerset Patriots for the third-most stolen bases in the Eastern League with 118 swiped bags, which ranks tied for 11th in all of Double-A. Ahbram Liendo has the team-high in stolen bases with 26 on the year.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 25, 2001 - The Sea Dogs' three millionth fan in franchise history is welcomed to Hadlock Field.

ON THE MOUND RHP David Sandlin makes his 13th start (17th appearance) of the season, sporting a 5-4 record with a 3.68 ERA. His last appearance came on July 19 against Reading, throwing 4.0 shutout innings while giving up two hits and fanning one batter.







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.