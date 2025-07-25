Curve Drop Friday Night Matchup with Chesapeake

July 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Chesapeake's Trey Gibson fired seven scoreless innings to lead the Baysox to a 7-0 win over the Curve on Thursday night at PNG Field.

The Curve offense was limited to just two hits and no walks in the loss, as Gibson added eight strikeouts to his season total of 120: good for 2nd -most in the minors this year.

Antwone Kelly was touched for four runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings as the starter for Altoona on the mound. Kelly has allowed two runs or fewer in 15-of-18 outings this season between Greensboro and Altoona, it was the most baserunners allowed (eight) by Kelly in five starts with the Curve.

Chesapeake added two unearned runs off Cy Nielson in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 6-0. After tossing a dominant seventh inning of relief, Brandon Bidois allowed just his third earned run of the season (eighth in total) in 36 innings between Greensboro and Altoona.

Valentin Linarez tossed a scoreless ninth inning for the Curve bullpen, Linarez has allowed just two runs in his last 16 innings in his last nine outings since June 9. His 1.13 ERA comes with just seven hits and five walks allowed (0.75 WHIP) and he's struck out 18 batters in that time.

The Curve continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for the Curve with righty Nestor German slated to start for Chesapeake.

