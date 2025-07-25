Ponies' Seven-Run Fifth Paves Way For Friday Night Victory Over Fightins In Baseballtown

READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-8, 62-30) tied a season-high with seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and held off the Reading Fightin Phils 12-9 on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Rumble Ponies have taken three of the first four games in the series.

Binghamton got on the board with a two-run homer from Nick Lorusso in the top of the second inning to give the Ponies a 2-0 lead. It's Lorusso's seventh home run of the season and his fourth over his last eight games.

Reading tied the game at two in the second and took a 4-2 lead on a go-ahead two-run homer from Felix Reyes in the third

Chris Suero began the fourth inning with a solo homer to left, the first home run of his Double-A career, to cut the Ponies deficit to 4-3. Later in the frame, with the bases loaded and none out, Jett Williams hit an RBI single to left to bring home Lorusso and tie the game at four. The next batter, Carson Benge, was hit by a pitch to force home JT Schwartz and give Binghamton a 5-4 lead.

In the fifth, Suero started the frame with a single to center. Later in the inning, with runners on second and third and none out, Schwartz drove an RBI single to center to put Binghamton up 6-4. After William Lugo drew a walk to load the bases, Williams walked to force home a run and put the Ponies ahead 7-4. Carson Benge then hit a ground ball to the left side that scored Schwartz and made it 8-4.

The next batter, Ryan Clifford, hit a two-run single to right, with a third-run scoring on two errors by Reading, and Clifford ended up at third. Jacob Reimer drove Clifford home with a sacrifice fly to right to cap off the seven-run frame.

Reading scored three runs in the sixth and cut the Ponies lead to three with a Dylan Campbell two-run homer in the seventh. Felipe De La Cruz pitched two scoreless innings in relief and Anthony Nunez got the final out of the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

RJ Gordon (2-0) allowed only two earned runs over five innings, retiring eight of the last 10 Reading batters he faced. He has earned wins in each of his first two Double-A starts.

The Rumble Ponies go for the series win against the Fightins (11-14, 36-56) on Saturday night, with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:30 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES: The seven-run fifth was the largest amount of runs in an inning since April 11 vs. Hartford (G1)...Suero finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored, with his first multi-hit game and stolen base at the AA level...Lorusso scored three runs and reached base three times, he has driven in 14 runs over his last eight games...Schwartz has six RBIs over his last four games...Williams extended his hitting streak to nine games...Benge now has a six-game hitting streak, with four of those being multi-hit contests.

