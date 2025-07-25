Baysox Deliver Shutout Win in Altoona on Friday Night

July 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ALTOONA, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, delivered a shutout win over the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Friday night by a final score of 7-0 from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Chesapeake (11-14, 42-50) started the scoring with two runs in the third inning against Altoona starter Antwone Kelly (L, 2-1) on an RBI double from Luis Valdez and an RBI triple from Reed Trimble. Trimble has now tripled in a run in back-to-back games.

The Baysox doubled their lead in the fourth on an RBI double from Cole Urman and an RBI single from Trimble. Urman tallied three hits on the night, his first three-hit game at Double-A.

Starting pitcher Trey Gibson (W, 3-2) pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts to earn the win. At one point, the Orioles No. 17 prospect retired 14 hitters in a row. It's his second seven scoreless inning start of the season after he pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout on July 2 in Richmond.

An RBI triple from Valdez and an RBI single from Tavian Josenberger extended Chesapeake's lead to six in the sixth inning. Valdez recorded his first three-hit game of the season. A double from Trimble, his third hit of the game, made it a 7-0 lead in the eighth. Both Valdez and Trimble fell a homer shy of the cycle.

Chesapeake registered a season-high 13 hits on the night and went 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Riley Cooper closed things out with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Chesapeake has now won three of the first four in Altoona (14-11, 44-49) and five of the first seven on this nine-game road trip. It's the seventh shutout win of the season for the Baysox.

Chesapeake and Altoona continue the series tomorrow night. RHP Nestor German (3-4, 4.50) is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Wilber Dotel (3-6, 5.01) for Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

