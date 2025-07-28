Trey Gibson Awarded Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

BOWIE, MD - Right-handed pitcher Trey Gibson of the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for July 21 - July 27, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Gibson threw seven scoreless innings, allowed just two hits, struck out eight and earned the win on Friday, July 25 against Altoona. He now holds a 1.96 ERA in eight starts with the Baysox over 41.1 innings pitched.

The Orioles No. 17 prospect has now been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week twice this season. He was first named for the week of June 30 - July 6 after he pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout in Richmond on July 2.

The 23-year-old was signed by the Orioles as an undrafted free agent in August 2023 out of Liberty. The Yorktown, Va. native is in his first season with the Baysox after being promoted to Double-A Chesapeake from High-A Aberdeen on June 3. Gibson has struck out 120 batters on the season between High-A and Double-A, which leads all Orioles minor leaguers and is the third-most in Minor League Baseball.

This is the third time this season that a Baysox pitcher has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week.

Chesapeake begins a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 29 at 6:35 pm against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at Prince George's Stadium.

