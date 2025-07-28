Cleveland Guardians Shane Bieber to Rehab Tuesday at Canal Park

July 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, July 29 at 12:05 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves at Canal Park.

Bieber is making his fourth rehab start since being placed on the 60-day injured list on March 27 as he recovers from right elbow reconstruction.

Bieber made two scoreless starts for the Guardians in 2024 striking out 20 over 12 innings pitched. In two rehab starts with the ACL Guardians (May 31 and July 15) he struck out 10 over 4.1 scoreless innings. Bieber allowed one run over three innings while striking out four in his start for High-A Lake County on July 22.

The 2020 American League Cy Young award winner has pitched in 136 MLB games for Cleveland going 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA and 958 strikeouts over 843.0 innings pitched. He was drafted by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of UC Santa Barbara and made his MLB debut for Cleveland in 2018.

Tickets for Tuesday afternoon and all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

