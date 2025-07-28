1B Ryan Clifford Named Eastern League Player of the Week

July 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that 1B Ryan Clifford was named the Eastern League (EL) Player of the Week for the week of July 21 - 27.

Clifford, the Mets No. 7 ranked prospect, in six games this past week at Reading slashed .522 (12-23)/.645/1.130 with a 1.775 OPS with four home runs, 12 RBIs, 11 runs scored, eight walks, and six XBH. Clifford now leads all of Double-A in HR (21) and RBIs (66) and is tied for the fifth most home runs in Minor League Baseball.

Clifford, 22, led MiLB (full season affiliates) this past week in OBP, OPS, RBIs, and runs scored. He finished second in the minors and first in Double-A in slugging percentage, and total bases (26). Clifford also finished tied for second in MiLB and tied for first in Double-A in hits, while finishing tied for second in MiLB and first in Double-A in XBH.

On Sunday, Clifford capped off his monster week finishing 3-for-4 with a career-high five runs scored. It is the most runs scored by an individual player in a game in franchise history. Carson Benge and Clifford also hit back-to-back home runs Sunday for the second time this week. It is the fifth time this season the Rumble Ponies have hit back-to-back homers, and Clifford has been a part of all of them.

On Wednesday, Clifford was 3-for-4 with two home runs, his second multi-homer game this month.

It is the second EL weekly award Clifford has received this year, as he also won the award for the week of May 6 - 11. This is the ninth EL award received by a member of the Rumble Ponies this season.

Clifford, an 11th round pick by the Houston Astros in 2022 out of Pro5 Academy in Apex, North Carolina, joined the Mets organization with Drew Gilbert in August 2023 as part of the trade-deadline deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston.

The Rumble Ponies, now a season-best 34 games over .500 for the season (64-30, 19-8) open a six-game homestand Tuesday at 6:07 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals AA Affiliate). Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.