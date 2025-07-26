German Strikes out 10 But Baysox Fall on Saturday Night

July 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







ALTOONA, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell on Saturday night to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 6-1 from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The game was called in the bottom of the eighth inning due to rain.

Chesapeake (11-15, 42-51) opened the scoring two batters in. Reed Trimble doubled on the first pitch of the game and scored on a balk by Altoona starter Wilber Dotel (W, 4-6).

Altoona (15-11, 45-49) took the lead in the second on an RBI triple from Esmerlyn Valdez and an RBI single from Sammy Siani.

Baysox starter Nestor German (L, 3-5) struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in the loss. At one point, the Orioles No. 9 prospect struck out eight batters through the first four innings and set down eight in a row.

Dotel earned the win after dealing five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts.

In the seventh, Mike Jarvis widened Altoona's lead with a grand slam off Wyatt Cheney, who was making his Double-A debut after earning promotion from High-A Aberdeen on Friday.

Chesapeake and Altoona conclude the series tomorrow afternoon. RHP Levi Wells (0-4, 2.50) is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Po-Yu Chen (2-8, 6.11) for Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 29 at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, from Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.