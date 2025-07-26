July 26, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS WALKED OFF BY FLYING SQUIRRELS 3-2 ON FRIDAY NIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs (11-14, 45-47) were walked off by the Richmond Flying Squirrels (14-11, 35-57) 3-2 on Friday evening at The Diamond. The loss snapped Portland's four game winning streak. The score was tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the ninth when Richmond's offense came to life. Scott Bandura reached on a fielding error and then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt to start the frame. Two batters later Averson Arteaga peppered a walkoff single to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 win. Trailing the Flying Squirrels 2-1 entering the top of the seventh, the Sea Dogs tied the game. Karson Simas hit a leadoff single and then moved to third on a single by Marvin Alcantara coupled with a throwing error. After Caden Rose drew a walk to load the bases, a ground ball double-play brought in Simas which made the score 2-2. Portland's first run of the game came on an RBI double from Brooks Brannon.

RIDE THE LIGHTNING Sea Dogs catcher Brooks Brannon notched his first multi-hit performance at the Double-A level on Friday night going 2-4 with an RBI double. Before being promoted to Portland prior to the road series versus Binghamton, Brannon turned in 13 multi-hit performances with posting three hits in four out of the 13 games during his time with High-A Greenville. In addition, Brannon has a special connection to the movie "The Natural", he wears a gold lightning bolt necklace that resembles the lightning bolt on the "Wonderboy" bat from the film. Brooks and his father Paul, both wear the necklace because they currently share the North Carolina High School State home run record with 20 homers in a single season.

AHBRAM'S A MENACE Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo extended his hitting streak to six straight games on Friday night going 1-4 at the plate. During the stretch, the second-year Sea Dog is currently hitting .304 (7-for-23) with a home run, three runs scored, four RBI, and five stolen bases. The 21-year-old currently has the second-most hits on the Sea Dogs squad with 62 on the season (Romero is first with 66).

THROW 'EM A CHAIR The Sea Dogs pitching staff currently has the third-most strikeouts in all of Double-A with 916 strikeouts on the season. They sit behind the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (963) and San Antonio Missions (925). In addition, they are also holding opponents to a .222 batting average, the sixth lowest in all of Double-A.

USING THE LONG BALL The Sea Dogs offense currently has the fifth-most home runs in the Eastern League with 69 long balls on the season. Mikey Romero and Zach Ehrhard are currently tied for the team-high in homers with eight.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 26, 2017 - Jeremy Barfield knocked in four runs over the first 2 innings, leading the Sea Dogs to a 6-4 win at New Hampshire...Henry Owens worked five innings on three hits and one run to earn the win.

ON THE MOUND LHP Payton Tolle makes his fourth start (fifth appearance) of the season, sporting an 0-1 record with a 2.00 ERA. His last start came on July 19 against Reading, throwing 4.0 innings of three-run ball (one earned) while giving up three hits, one walk and striking out five.







