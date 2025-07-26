Yard Goats Stopped by Fisher Cats Pitching

July 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Manchester, NH - Toronto Blue Jays prospect Trey Yesavage retired all 12 batters faced, as he combined with two relievers to hold the Yard Goats to one hit in a 6-0 victory on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. The Yard Goats got a one out double by Juan Guerrero in the sixth inning off reliever Alex Amalfi. The Fisher Cats scored three runs over the first three innings and added three more in the eighth to defeat Hartford for the second straight game. The Yard Goats wrap up the road trip tomorrow afternoon and return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday to host the Reading Fightin Phils.

The Fisher Cats scored a run in the first inning on a two-out RBI single by Ryan McCarty off Hartford starter Michael Prosecky. Devonte Brown led off the second inning with a solo homer to make it 2-0 and Jackson Hornung connected on a solo home run in the third inning to make it 3-0.

New Hampshire starter Trey Yesavage, the Blue Jays #1 pitching prospect, struck out the first four batters to come to the plate, and retired all 12 men on 48 pitches. Reliever Alex Almalfi entered in the fifth inning and retired the side in order. After a strikeout in the sixth inning, Juan Guerrero clubbed a double down the left field line, his team-leading 17th of the season. Almalfi fired three scoreless innings to earn the win.

It was a 3-0 game from the third through seventh innings and the Fisher Cats scored three times in the eighth inning to make it 6-0. Cade Doughty and Devonte Brown each had RBI's.

The Yard Goats conclude their road trip on Sunday afternoon (1:35 PM) in New Hampshire. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Ryan Watson will pitch for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home for their next homestand on Tuesday (July 29th) at 7:10 to host the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils.







