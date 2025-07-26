Genao Has 3 Hits, But Senators Beat Ducks, 8-4

July 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







RubberDucks shortstop Angel Genao had three hits to extend a six-game hitting streak, but the Harrisburg Senators scored seven runs in the first four innings of an 8-4 win in the fifth game of a six-game series at FNB Field Saturday night.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the second inning, right-hander Rorik Maltrud walked designated hitter Branden Boissiere. Right fielder Carlos De La Cruz singled, and center fielder Delino DeShields, Jr., loaded the bases with a bunt single. Maltrud hit catcher Maxwell Romero, Jr., with a pitch, first baseman Paul Witt grounded into a fielder's choice, and third baseman Viandel Pena and left fielder Phillip Glasser hit consecutive RBI singles. A wild pitch later scored Pena, capping the five-run inning - the largest of the series by either team.

Mound Presence

Maltrud went three innings, allowing the five earned runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Left-hander Shawn Rapp began the fourth inning and allowed a home run to Pena. Shortstop Seaver King tripled and scored on second baseman Kevin Made's RBI single to make it 7-0. Rapp finished two innings with two earned runs on four hits and a walk. Right-hander Davis Sharpe pitched two perfect innings with a strikeout. Right-hander Tyler Thornton allowed a run - snapping his five-outing scoreless streak - on two walks and a Glasser RBI single in the eighth to make it 8-4.

Duck Tales

Genao had Akron's first hit in the fourth inning. In the fifth, center fielder Jake Fox hit a one-out single, third baseman Alex Mooney hit an RBI double, designated hitter Jonah Advincula walked, and second baseman Travis Bazzana and Genao each hit RBI singles. Genao singled in the eighth and advanced on a wild pitch and two groundouts to score the final Akron run.

Notebook

Genao has eight hits and five RBIs in the series and has 18 hits in 11 games against Harrisburg. He has nine hits in his current six-game hitting streak...Mooney and Advincula each extended four-game hitting streaks...Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 6-5...Game Time: 2:39...Attendance: 3,644.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Harrisburg at 1 p.m. Sunday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (9-5, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Riley Cornelio (3-1, 2.40 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.