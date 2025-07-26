Rosario Cranks Two Homers in 5-1 Win over Flying Squirrels

Richmond, Virginia - The Portland Sea Dogs (12-14, 46-47) bested the Richmond Flying Squirrels (14-12, 35-58) 5-1 on Saturday evening at The Diamond. The Sea Dogs moved to 12-14 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Trailing Richmond 1-0 entering the top of the fourth, Portland's offense came to life. Allan Castro led off the inning with a single and later scored on a two-run home run by Ronald Rosario (5) to give the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead.

Portland added to their lead in the top of the seventh with a solo home run from Rosario (6) to increase the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1.

The Sea Dogs tacked on one more run in the top of the ninth. James Tibbs III started the frame with a walk and then moved to third by Castro reaching via an error. In the ensuing at-bat Zach Ehrhard hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Tibbs III to score, extending Portland's lead to 4-1. After Ehrhard was caught stealing, Rosario drew a walk. The next batter Max Ferguson peppered an RBI single that scored Castro and gave the Sea Dogs a 5-1 advantage.

The Flying Squirrels started the scoring in the bottom of the third. Justin Wishkoski doubled and then scored on an RBI single by Diego Velazquez that was coupled with a throwing error to put the first run on the board.

LHP Payton Tolle (1-1, 1.96 ERA) received the win, tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) while surrendering a walk and tallying four strikeouts. LHP Seth Lonsway (3-8, 3.52 ERA) was charged with the loss, going 4.0 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out one batter. RHP Noah Song (S,1) received the save tossing 1.2 innings of shutout ball while surrendering a hit, two walks, and tallying a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs will conclude their road trip with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday July 27. First pitch is slated for 5:05 PM. The Sea Dogs will hand the ball to LHP Connelly Early (7-2, 2.51 ERA). The Flying Squirrels will start LHP John Michael Bertrand (4-7, 3.10 ERA) on the bump.







