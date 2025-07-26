McGonigle Slugs First Homer in Seesaw Loss

The SeaWolves (12-13, 57-37 overall) fell to Somerset (16-10, 51-44), 9-6, in a back-and-forth game on Saturday.

Somerset scored three runs against Garrett Burhenn before they registered an out. Brendan Jones hit a leadoff triple. George Lombard Jr. followed with an RBI double, making it 1-0. Roc Riggio followed with a two-run homer, making it 3-0.

In the third inning, Jones drew a leadoff walk and went to third on Riggio's single. Dylan Jasson had an RBI groundout to score Jones and make it 4-0.

Erie got on the board against Trent Sellers in the third. Jim Jarvis singled and later scored on a wild pitch, making it 4-1.

In the fourth, Tyler Hardman tripled and scored on Jared Wegner's sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Justice Bigbie and Ben Malgeri had consecutive singles. Danny Serretti hit into a double play, which scored Bigbie and made it 5-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Max Clark had a leadoff triple. He scored on Thayron Liranzo's RBI single, making it 5-3. Kevin McGonigle then crushed his first Double-A homer, a two-run blast, to tie the game at 5-5.

In the sixth, Jasso led off with a single against Burhenn. With two out, Hardman reached on Max Anderson's fielding error. Jordan Marks replaced Burhenn and allowed a two-out RBI single to Wegner to make it 6-5.

Burhenn went 5.2 innings for Erie. He allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits. Burhenn walked one and struck out three.

Erie responded and tied the game in the sixth. Jarvis tripled and scored on Liranzo's sacrifice fly, making it 6-6.

The game remainde tied until the ninth, when Somerset rallied against Yosber Sanchez (L, 1-4). Jones led off with a walk and Lombard Jr. followed with a single. After Riggio's soft groundout advanced the runners, Jasso hit a two-run single to make it 8-6. Jace Avina scored Jasson on an RBI double, making it 9-6.

Erie failed to score against Mason Vinyard (W, 3-2) in the eighth or ninth.

Erie will look to split the series against Somerset in the series finale on Sunday at 1:35 p.m., with Carlos Peña set to face Ben Shields.

