Jasso's Ninth Inning Heroics Lift Patriots over Erie Saturday

July 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Dylan Jasso of the Somerset Patriots in the field

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Erie SeaWolves in game five of a six-game series at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa. on Saturday by a score of 9-6.

Somerset collected its sixth win when being out-hit by its opponent this season, improving to 6-35 in such games. All eight games during Somerset's road trip thus far have been decided by three runs or fewer, including five being decided by one run. In the second half of the season, 15 of the 26 games the Patriots have played have been decided by three runs or less.

RHP Trent Sellers (5.1 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 1 BB, 2 K) made his team-leading 17th start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Mason Vinyard (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) picked up his third win in his 27th outing with Somerset this season.

1B Dylan Jasso (3-for-5, R, 3 RBI) tied the team lead with three hits, highlighted by a go-ahead two-run single in the ninth inning.

Jasso collected his fifth three-hit game and 24th multi-hit game, both leading all active Patriots. Jasso ranks fourth in the EL in H (89), tied for fourth in TB (148) and R (51), fifth in RBI (50), tied for seventh in HR (12), ninth in SLG (.448), and 10th in AVG (.270), OPS (.786) and XBH (30).

2B Roc Riggio (3-for-5, R, 2 RBI, HR) tied the team lead with three hits, including a two-run home run in the first inning.

Riggio recorded his third three-hit game at Double-A and his first since 7/5 vs. REA. Since Riggio debuted in Double-A on 6/3 @BNG, he is tied for the Eastern League lead in HR (11) and SLG (.573). Riggio also ranks second in the EL in XBH (21), TB (82), tied for third in RBI (28), fourth in OPS (.919) and tied for sixth in R (25). Riggio is tied for third among Yankee minor leaguers in HR (18), seventh in XBH (33) and in TB (130).

SS George Lombard Jr. (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI) tied the team lead with three hits, including an RBI double in the first inning.

Lombard Jr. recorded his first three-hit game and ninth multi-hit game at Double-A this season.

RF Jace Avina (1-for-5, 2B, RBI) tacked on a late insurance marker with an RBI double in the ninth.

In July, Avina is tied for third among Yankee minor leaguers in HR (6) and H (20), fourth in OBP (.423), SLG (.625) and RBI (15), tied for fourth in BB (11), fifth in OPS (1.048) and TB (40), tied for fifth in AVG (.313) and R (14), and ninth in XBH (8).

LF Jared Wegner (1-for-3, 2 RBI, SF, K) brought home two runs on a sacrifice fly in the fourth and a single in the sixth.

Wegner's RBI single registered an exit velocity of 107.5 mph. Wegner tallied his fourth multi-RBI game of the season and his first since 5/2 @RIC.

