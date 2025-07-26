Yesavage's Four Perfect Innings Inspires Saturday Shutout

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-16, 39-56) shut out the Hartford Yard Goats (14-12, 50-45) at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday night, 6-0. New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage, Alex Amalfi and Conor Larkin combined to hold the Yard Goats to one hit for the Fisher Cats' 23rd one-hitter in team history. Saturday's shutout is New Hampshire's 11th shutout win of the year, tied for third-most amongst all Double-A staffs.

Playing as the Malmo Oat Milkers on Saturday night, the Fisher Cats rode a pair of lead-off homers from right fielder Devonte Brown and designated hitter Jackson Hornung to give New Hampshire an early 3-0 lead.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Trey Yesavage fans five in four perfect innings

RHP Alex Amalfi strikes out four in three scoreless relief frames

OF Devonte Brown crushes fifth homer

DH Jackson Hornung doubles, hits third homer of the year

INF Charles McAdoo extends on-base streak to 11 games

In his sixth Double-A start, Yesavage struck out five batters in four scoreless, hitless innings. After Yesavage fired 48 pitches, Amalfi (W, 5-6) turned in three, one-hit innings of relief with four strikeouts. Larkin (S, 4) walked one and struck out three in the final two frames to bring New Hampshire to its second straight win.

Hartford starter Michael Prosecky (L, 0-1) went four innings and allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Reliever Bryce McGowan tossed two scoreless innings before Sam Weatherly surrendered two earned runs on two hits in 1-2/3 innings of work. Left-hander Mason Green picked up the final out for the Yard Goats in the bottom of the eighth.

New Hampshire took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Hornung led off the frame with a double before he scored on a single from second baseman Ryan McCarty.

The Fisher Cats added to their lead in the bottom of the eighth after leading off the inning with two singles and a walk. After third baseman Charles McAdoo led off the frame with a single, shortstop Cade Doughty cashed him in on a single to make it 4-0. Brown brought in his second run of the game on a sacrifice fly before Doughty raced home on a passed ball to finalize the scoring at 6-0.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats round out the series with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday. Fisher Cats RHP Ryan Watson (4-7, 4.48 ERA) squares off against Hartford's Jack Mahoney (3-4, 5.19 ERA) to close down the regular season series with Hartford leading, 12 games to 11.

