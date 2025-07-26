Yesavage, Prosecky Headline Saturday Night Bout

July 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-16, 38-56) and the Hartford Yard Goats (14-11, 50-44) play the fifth game of their six-game set starting at 6:35 PM EDT on Saturday night. The Fisher Cats will play as the Malmo Oat Milkers, and Saturday's game is the MiLB.tv Free Game of the Day.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats rode Eddinson Paulino's two-homer, five-RBI game to a 7-3 win over the Yard Goats on Friday night. Five runs driven in were the most by a Fisher Cats batter since Rainer Nunez brought in five runs in May 2024, and it was the second two-homer game by a New Hampshire hitter this year.

Ryan McCarty, Cade Doughty and Je'Von Ward joined Paulino with multi-hit games. Doughty has hits in each of his last eight starts and Ward recorded his second two-hit game of the week.

New Hampshire starter Juaron Watts-Brown (W, 2-2) fanned six batters and surrendered one run on three hits and set a new career-high seven innings pitched. Righty Chay Yeager finished the game with three strikeouts in two innings of relief.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage (1-1, 6.35 ERA) takes to the hill for his sixth Double-A start. Toronto's No. 2 prospect (MLB Pipeline) ranks second among Blue Jays farmhands with 111 strikeouts across three levels this season. After striking out six batters on Friday, Watts-Brown now leads Toronto's farm system with 115 strikeouts. Through five starts with New Hampshire, Yesavage has piled on 23 punchouts and 11 walks over 17 innings pitched. He made his Double-A debut on June 12 in Reading, where he allowed one run on one hit with four strikeouts and four walks in four innings. The righty allowed four runs in 2-2/3 innings in his next start on June 18 against Somerset. Yesavage then responded with eight punchouts and one hit across five innings to grab his first Double-A win as New Hampshire took down Hartford, 2-1, on June 25. His last Fisher Cats start was on July 6 in Portland in a three-run, three-inning effort with four strikeouts in New Hampshire's 10-5 win over the Sea Dogs. After being selected with the 20th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Yesavage has shot through the Blue Jays' farm system, reaching Double-A on June 12 in his first full season of professional baseball. Across Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver, Yesavage collected 88 strikeouts in 50-2/3 innings pitched over 11 total starts. Saturday night will be Yesavage's second start against the Yard Goats this season.

Hartford's Michael Prosecky (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start since being called up to Double-A on July 18. He made his Yard Goats debut on July 19 against Somerset, allowing one unearned run on two hits in five innings of work but received a no-decision in Hartford's 6-5 win. The righty started the year with High-A Spokane, where he boasted a 7-5 record and a 3.86 earned run average across 18 starts with the Indians. Colorado's No. 26 prospect (MLB Pipeline) collected 93 strikeouts and walked 41 over 88-2/3 innings pitched. Prosecky's 98 strikeouts rank second among Rockies' farmhands, and he was the seventh pitcher in High-A to eclipse the 90-strikeout mark this season. He started his professional baseball career at the end of the 2022 season in the Arizona Complex League after being taken in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 26, 2011- John Tolisano went 2-for-4 with a home run, and the Fisher Cats held off the Rock Cats 5-4 in New Britain. Tolisano's eighth homer came in the second inning and gave New Hampshire a 2-1 lead. New Hampshire would tack on three more in the fifth, scoring on a groundout and two on a wild pitch. B.J. LaMura was the winning pitcher, and Evan Crawford earned his first save with two perfect innings and four strikeouts.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats wrap up their season series with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday. Hartford righty Jack Mahoney (3-4, 5.19 ERA) will make his 17th start of the year, and New Hampshire's starter is to be determined.







