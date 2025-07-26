Grand Master Jarvis Strikes Down Baysox on Star Wars Night

CURVE, Pa. - Mike Jarvis slammed Altoona's fourth Grand Slam of the season in a 6-1 rain-shortened win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve earned their second win of the series in a game that was stopped because of rain in the middle of the eighth inning.

Altoona trailed 1-0 after the first inning and took the lead with three straight hits to start the second inning of the game. Omar Alfonzo doubled and scored quickly on an RBI triple from Esmerlyn Valdez just two pitches later. Sammy Siani followed with an RBI single to take a lead that Altoona would not relinquish.

Wilber Dotel tossed five innings of one-run ball and struck out five to earn the win. Justin Meis followed with two dominant innings of relief in which he set down all six hitters he faced and struck out three.

Chesapeake starter Nestor German struck out a career-high ten batters in six innings and allowed just four hits. The Curve offense quickly rallied against the first arm out of the Chesapeake bullpen using three straight hits from Siani, Jase Bowen and Brenden Dixon to load the bases to start the inning. After Maikol Escotto struck out, Mike Jarvis stepped into the batter's box and launched a 1-0 offering from Wyatt Cheney into the left field bleachers to take a 6-1 lead.

Beau Burrows needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order in the eighth inning before the rain arrived and eventually ended the game.

Dixon turned in a strong day at the plate with two hits, a stolen base and a walk in three plate appearances.

Altoona and Chesapeake will play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for the Curve with RHP Levi Wells slated to start for the Baysox.

