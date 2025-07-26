Five-Run Third Inning, Clifford HR Propel Ponies to Fourth Straight Win in Reading

READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-8, 63-30) scored five runs in the third inning and Ryan Clifford hit his 20th homer of the year as the Rumble Ponies defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 9-2 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Binghamton has taken four of the first five games of the series, securing their 14th series victory of the year.

In the third, Jett Williams led off the inning with a walk, followed by a Carson Benge infield single to third. The next batter, Clifford, singled through the right side to score Williams and put Binghamton ahead 1-0. After Jacob Reimer walked to load the bases with none out, D'Andre Smith hit an RBI single to left, scoring Benge and putting the Ponies ahead 2-0. Two batters later, Nick Lorusso drove a sacrifice fly to center to score Clifford and extend the lead to 3-0. With runners on second and third with two out, Kevin Parada drilled an opposite-field two-run single to right to cap off the five-run frame and put the Rumble Ponies ahead 5-0.

After Reading scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, Parada hit into an RBI force out in the fifth to extend the Ponies lead to 6-2.

In the eighth, with two on and two out, Clifford broke the game open as he belted a three-run homer to left center, his 20th home run of the season, to give Binghamton a 9-2 lead. Clifford now is tied for the Double-A lead in both home runs and RBIs (66). He is hitting .474 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the first five games of the series.

Jonathan Santucci (2-0) allowed two runs (both unearned) over 5.2 IP with seven strikeouts to earn his second Double-A win in his first three AA starts. Santucci at one point retired seven in a row and now has a 2.03 ERA with the Rumble Ponies.

Binghamton, now a season-high 33 games over .500, finish out their nine-game road trip on Sunday against Reading (11-15, 36-57), with first pitch at 5:15 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 5:00 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES: Clifford finished the game with two hits, two runs scored, and four RBIs...Jacob Reimer and D'Andre Smith both had multi-hit games... Benge now has a seven-game hitting streak, with four of those being multi-hit contests...the Rumble Ponies have scored 21 runs over the last two games.

