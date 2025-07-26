Squirrels Strand Chances Again in Loss to Sea Dogs

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels left the bases loaded twice in the last two innings and lost to the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-1, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (35-38, 14-12 second half) have gone 11-for-62 with runners in scoring position and left 47 runners on base in the five games against the Sea Dogs (46-47, 12-14) this week.

After Portland starter Payton Tolle (Win, 1-1) retired the first seven batters he faced, Justin Wishkoski hit a one-out double in the bottom of the third and later score on a two-out single by Diego Velasquez to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Allan Castro led off with a single and Ronald Rosario hit a two-run homer to left against Richmond starter Seth Lonsway (Loss, 3-8) to give the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead.

Lonsway finished his outing working four innings and allowing two runs on five hits. Chris Wright entered in the fifth and threw 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two.

Rosario hit his second homer of the game in the eighth, a solo shot to open a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Zach Ehrhard brought in a run on a fielder's choice and Max Ferguson added an RBI single to extend the Portland lead to 5-1.

The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Portland reliever Noah Song (Save, 1) worked a strikeout and a flyout to escape the jam. The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases against Song with two outs in the ninth but Aeverson Arteaga popped out to end the game.

In the top of the ninth, Adrian Sugastey threw out Ehrhard attempting to steal second base. It was the 36th caught stealing the year for Sugastey, breaking the franchise's single-season record of 35 set by Jackson Williams in 2015.

The series concludes on Sunday evening at The Diamond. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (3-4, 3.10) will start for Richmond countered by Portland left-hander, Midlothian native and former Virginia Cavalier Connelly Early (7-2, 2.51). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Sunday is Boots, Beer and Baseball Country Night as part of the Summer Music Series at The Diamond presented by River City Roll. The night also features Sunday Summer Sips with drink specials all game includes $12 25-ounce Surfside cans, $11 25-ounce Stella cans and $13 32-ounce Shock Top & Stone Brewing drafts.

