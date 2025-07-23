Clifford Crushes 2 HR, Ponies Shutout Fightins for 60th Win of Season
July 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
READING, PA - Ryan Clifford hit two home runs and the Rumble Ponies earned their 60th win of the season, blanking the Reading Fightin Phils 7-0 at FirstEnergy Stadium Wednesday evening. Luis Moreno, Joshua Cornielly, TJ Shook, and Brian Metoyer combined on the five-hit shutout, Binghamton's 10th shutout of the season.
Clifford smashed his first home run leading off the fourth inning over the right field wall to break a scoreless tie. He belted his second homer in the ninth to put the Ponies (60-30, 15-8) up 6-0. After Carson Benge started the inning clobbering a home run to left center, Clifford came up next and slammed an opposite-field shot into the left field seats. Clifford also drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a two-run seventh. He finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, and three RBIs, reaching base four times. He now has 19 home runs and 60 RBIs on the season. It is his sixth multi-homer game of his career and second this season.
In the sixth, Clifford led off the frame with a single to right. The next batter Nick Lorusso hammered a double off the center field wall, scoring Clifford all the way from first to make it 2-0 Binghamton. Lorusso also finished with a three-hit game, reaching base four times.
Benge's home run in the ninth was his third of the year with Binghamton and seventh on the year. He is now hitting .333 with a 1.009 OPS over 17 games with the Rumble Ponies. Benge and Clifford became the first Rumble Ponies duo to hit back-to-back home runs since Nick Morabito and Clifford did so on April 24 vs. New Hampshire.
Joshua Cornielly (3-1) earned the win allowing just one hit over 2.2 innings.
The Rumble Ponies and Fightins (11-12, 36-54) continue their series on Thursday night, with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:50 p.m.
POSTGAME NOTES: Both of Clifford's multi-homer games this season have come in July, with the last one on July 8 vs. Altoona...D'Andre Smith singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to eight games...Jett Williams singled in the seventh, he now has a seven-game hitting streak...It's Lorusso's third multi-hit game in his last five contests...Wyatt Young finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
